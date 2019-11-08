Police in Wisconsin arrested two men and a chicken last weekend.
The traffic stop was perfectly summed up by one officer on scene who was caught on camera saying "Well, today is weird" as the camera focused on a man and his chicken in the backseat of a patrol car.
Earlier in the day, someone had called police after seeing a man driving recklessly with a bird or a hawk on his shoulder. Police found the car and that bird or hawk was actually a chicken
The man could be heard telling his chicken to calm down while waiting in the back of the patrol car.
It wasn't just a chicken that was found in the car. Officers found nine open containers of beer, as well as an 18-pack of Modelo and a 30-pack of Bud Light in the back seat.
The guy with the chicken was actually just the passenger and he was cited for open intoxicants.
The driver was taken to jail.
The chicken was sent to animal control.
