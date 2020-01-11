With an incoming snowstorm on Sunday, the Spokane Police Department wants to remind drivers that going around a closed road or barricade is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1000, up to 90 days in jail, or both.
Spokane Police said in a release Saturday night that officers responded to a total of 146 collisions within the City limits during Friday's snowfall. SPD says many of those collisions "included drivers who went around police cars used to close down the worst road, adding to the melee and delaying the crucial work of the Street Department."
"Fortunately there were no serious injuries. However, every year first responders and flaggers are seriously injured and killed by motorists who ignore signs and signals directing them to drive elsewhere," Cpl. Teresa Fuller said in a release. "With the upcoming snowfall predicted for Sunday, we’d like to remind drivers to use the utmost caution if they need to be on the roads. If you see an emergency vehicle, Street Department Vehicle, barricades and/or cones across a road, that road is closed. Going around those closures is not only dangerous, but could earn you a misdemeanor arrest."
