SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Two people are recovering tonight after being extracted from a car involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:49 p.m. near E Knox Ave and N Woodruff Road when a sedan and full-size pickup truck collided.
Several firefighter crews were in the area practicing the Pull & Save techniques down the road, and within minutes over 15 firefighters were on scene.
An adult woman in the backseat of the sedan was significantly injured and unable to exit the vehicle.
A firefighter climbed inside the vehicle to stabilize and cover her with a blanket to protect from broken glass as crews worked on the sedan.
One group of firefighters removed the passenger side doors, as a second group cut the roof of the vehicle off as a backup plan.
The woman was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
An adult male in the front passenger seat exited the vehicle on his own, but was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
There is currently no update on their conditions.