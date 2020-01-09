A family in Iceland is celebrating the birth of a new baby and the little guy is one of the biggest baby's recorded there in a long time.
Emil Rafn Stefansson weighed in a 13 pounds, 23 inches long. He's also the first baby born in Iceland in the new year.
It's the family's third child, he was born naturally.
The couple's previous children were also big, eleven pounds for the oldest, 12 for the middle and now 13 for Emil.
Their mother said she expected Emil to be big. Her husband said it's a miracle and his wife is the best. Mom said that considering each of her children were born larger than the previous one, she doesn't plan on having any more children.
