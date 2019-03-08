Woman in custody after carjacking, dognapping in East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is in custody and a dog has been returned to its owner after a carjacking in East Central Spokane.
Spokane Police first received a call of a carjacking in the 3500 block of east Ben Burr Blvd. Friday afternoon.
The victim reported she'd been in the passenger seat of a relative's running vehicle with her dog. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Marie Henning, opened the driver's door, pushed the victim out and fled with the car and the dog, according to police.
An officer was in the area checking for the stolen car when he saw there was a crash on westbound I-90 west of the Altamont on-ramp that looked like the description of the victim's car.
Witnesses reported seeing Henning enter I-90 at a high rate of speed and barely missed crashing into a large pickup truck. However, she then ran into two other vehicles before crashing into the barrier in the center of the freeway.
The crash disabled the stolen vehicle, but the stolen dog fled onto the freeway. One of the other crash victims was able to grab the dog and keep her in a vehicle until police retrieved her.
Meanwhile, police say Henning was corralled by three witnesses on I-90 until officers arrived and took her into custody without incident.
None of the victims of the carjacking or the crash were injured and the dog was safely returned to her owner.
The Spokane Police Department says they appreciate the assistance of the citizens involved as well as the patience of all the drivers stuck in the ensuing traffic jam on I-90 while the crash was investigated and cleared.
Henning is set to appear in court Monday, March 11.