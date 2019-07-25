Watch again

Whoever decided to flash a Massachusetts jogger messed with the wrong person.

New surveillance video shows that jogger chasing down and grabbing the suspected flasher.

Police are looking to identify the man in that surveillance video.

They say last week he exposed himself to a woman jogging in Cambridge, then escaped after she tried to detain him.

That woman is 6-1", former Israeli military member Aia.

"It was not his lucky day, because I decided that's just not going to happen and I'm going to chase him down," Aia said. "I told him I'm going to get him. So, 'I'm going to get you, darling,'"

She says she held the man for a few minutes and yelled for help, but no one came to her aid.

She is hoping that by telling her story, police can catch the suspect, and others in her position will be empowered to act.

"I want to speak out, I want people to know that you have a choice," Aia said. "Those who passed by and didn't help, and those who ever come in this situation. When that happens, you can play the I'm miserable card and you can do something about it. So my choice is to do something about it."

State police say their official stance is for victims to call police and to not chase anyone, but they don't fault Aia for doing so.