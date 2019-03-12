Slick road conditions returned to the area Tuesday morning as snow began to fall.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted his agency made it until nearly 6:00 am before responding to their first crash along I-90.
One of those crashes actually involved one of WSP's own cars. A WSP Trooper was responding to a slide-off on Highway 27 near Freeman, when another car collided with the Trooper's SUV. The SUV only sustained minor damage and no one was injured, but it's a good reminder to take it easy during these snowy conditions and get to where you're going safely and in one piece.
#BREAKING: WSP SUV hit on Hwy 27 near Freeman as a Trooper had stopped to check on a slide off. No injuries reported. Minor damage to the SUV. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/wbozbZrg6T— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) March 12, 2019
Changing conditions are name of the game today.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 12, 2019
Started in Spokane Valley with bare and wet conditions. Changed to snow and slush as you head south on SR27.
Please use caution and #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/QCa9A8VKok