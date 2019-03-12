WSP trooper hit

Slick road conditions returned to the area Tuesday morning as snow began to fall. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted his agency made it until nearly 6:00 am before responding to their first crash along I-90. 

One of those crashes actually involved one of WSP's own cars. A WSP Trooper was responding to a slide-off on Highway 27 near Freeman, when another car collided with the Trooper's SUV. The SUV only sustained minor damage and no one was injured, but it's a good reminder to take it easy during these snowy conditions and get to where you're going safely and in one piece. 

