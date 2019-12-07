A young boy waiting for a new heart will have to spend another holiday in the hospital, but to make to make his hospital room a little more cheerful, he's asking the public for Christmas cards.
6-year-old Carlos has spend more than three months at Boston Children's Hospital waiting for a new heart. Carlos was born with an abnormality in one of the four chambers of his heart and by the age of two he'd already had four heart surgeries.
Back in August, he was admitted to the hospital again with doctors telling his mom Sheena her little boy would need a new heart before he could leave.
"I'm praying for a Christmas miracle. We've been here 94 days as of today, there is no telling how long we'll be here until we receive the precious gift of life," Sheena said.
As they wait for the call that a heart is ready, it's becoming clear to Carlos he won't be home for another holiday. So to cheer him up, he asks you to send him a Christmas card.
If you'd like to send Carlos a card, you can send it to:
Boston Children's Hospital
Cardiac Unit 8 East
C/o Carlos Rolon
300 Longwood Ave
Boston, MA 02115
