The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old Cashmere woman has been arrested and charged with murdering her mother.
A press release sent out by the Sheriff's Office on Saturday said that dispatch received a call early Saturday morning from Anita Jones who said she had just killed her mother.
Deputies responded to the home in the 400 block of Pioneer Avenue and detained Jones without incident. She was brought to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a charge of 1st-degree murder.
The Sheriff's Office said they believe Jones acted alone and there is no threat to the public.
The name of the victim and manner of death have not been released, but The Wenatchee World reports the victim was 96-years-old.
