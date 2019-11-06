The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says a Coeur d'Alene High School Student has been arrested for threatening violence on school grounds.
In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, Coeur d'Alene Police say a small group of students overheard another student talking about a school shooting Monday night. The parents of one of those students contacted police.
Detectives interviewed several people before contacting the suspect and his family at their home. Police say following the interviews, probable cause was established to arrest the 15-year-old boy for threatening violence on school grounds.
"We are confident this is an isolated incident and there are no other students or individuals associated with these threats and there is no cause for concern of any ongoing threat to the school," Coeur d'Alene Police Captain Dave Hagar said in the release. "Additional follow up investigation continued throughout the day on November 5th to speak with other possible witnesses. Our School Resource Officer assigned to CHS has been working closely with School and District Administration concerning this issue."
Captain Hagar applauded the students and parents who spoke up and encourage anyone else who might hear of a potential threat or notice suspicious behavior to do the same.
