Weather Alert

...NEXT STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN TODAY... .OUR NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM IS MOVING IN BRINGING HEAVY SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS ABOVE 1500 FT. BREEZY CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ON EXPOSED RIDGES, WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WHICH COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS WHICH WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS EXPECTED UNDER STRONGER SNOW SHOWERS DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS WHICH WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS COULD CREATE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&