There was a tearful goodbye Tuesday for a little girl who dreamed of being a police officer. A dream that came true in Texas.
Abigail Arias was made an honorary Texas Ranger in February. She started her storied law enforcement career in Freeport, which also bestowed the title of Honorary Police Officer that month.
All "Officer 758" wanted was to battle the bad guys, even as she fought a rare form of cancer. Arias died last week. She was 7.
Police, fittingly, escorting her body to her funeral service in Houston on Tuesday.
Her loss, felt deeply by all who loved her, including the Freeport Police Chief, who spoke at her service and shared some emotional words about Abigail.
"There's no 'honorary' to it," Chief Ray Garivey said at Arias' service. "She wore that uniform with pride. She had that female cop attitude and she put that hand on that hip, and threw that badge on, and the amazing journey began."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.