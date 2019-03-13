OROVILLE - A 14-year-old is facing charges for allegedly killing his father on Monday.
The Sheriff's department told KHQ the teen went into town and told someone he'd shot his father. Investigators then found the father dead inside his home on Emery road.
The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile detention by Oroville police.
Right now its not clear why the teen may have shot his father, its also not clear when the teen may be in court.
An autopsy is underway to learn more about how and when the father was killed.