A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy is recovering after being shot in the leg at a ballpark.
It happened Saturday right before the Ironpigs baseball game at Coca-Cola park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Police are still trying to determine what happened but believe someone, within a one-to-two mile radius of the stadium may have shot a bullet into the air. That bullet then struck the boy in the back of the knee.
Police say it wasn't until the boy got an x-ray at the hospital that they realized he had been shot.
Ironpigs co-owner, Joe Finley, released a statement saying "the most important this is the young boy is doing well."
The boy along with other children were on the field for an Ironpigs promotional event dubbed "Harry Potter Night" when the incident happened.