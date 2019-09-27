If you think you're having a bad day, just wait until you meet Barry.
Barry is a virtual reality human whose sole purpose is to be fired over and over again.
Barry is the creation of a Los Angeles-based company called Talespin.
The firm specializes in creating training programs using virtual reality and augmented reality. It developed Barry as a workforce training tool, aimed at helping management and others deal with difficult situations, like firings.
Telling an employee they no longer have a job can be a daunting task for any person but enlisting the help of Barry may ease the pain for everyone involved.