As we move into August and the Summer heat begins to really take hold, a nice refreshing scoop of ice cream might sound really appealing.
But what if it's mustard-flavored ice cream? Still interested?
To celebrate National Mustard Day this week (August 3 if you're looking for a reason to drink some mustard straight out of the bottle), French's has teamed up with Coolhaus Ice Cream out of Los Angeles to create mustard-flavored ice cream!
The treat is served with a pretzel cookie because pretzels and mustard go together like hot dogs and... mustard.
However, don't get too excited (or disgusted) because it's only available in New York and Los Angeles. But if that bums you out, just grab a box of vanilla and drench it with mustard. I'm sure you won't notice the difference.