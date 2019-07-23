Chinese firefighters rescue child dangling by her head from balcony
On July 19, Chinese firefighters were called to rescue a child who had fallen through the spaces on a balcony grating and was stuck dangling in the air by her head from the fifth floor balcony.
Using inside equipment, rescuers cut the child free from the bars and pulled her inside.
Firefighters say the video footage of this nearly-tragic accident should serve as a reminder for parents to stay vigilant on supervising their children.