UPDATE: December 22nd, 8:20pm
Spokane Firefighters say that it was a malfunctioning light ballast that caused the fire on Cuba St.
Fire officials say that the fire started in the garage but quickly spread to the house, damaging the garage and adjacent areas so badly that they were at risk of collapse.
However, firefighters say they were able to stop the fire before it claimed the entire home. They remained on scene to mop up hot spots and salvage property for the owner.
The dog that the homeowner told a KHQ reporter was missing was also found.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A house fire broke out on Spokane's lower south hill Tuesday night, around 5:00 pm.
The house, located on Cuba St. and 13th Ave., was very badly burned after the fire was started from a malfunctioning light ballast in the garage.
The homeowner told KHQ that he was in the shower when the fire started in his garage. He was able to successfully escape and no one was injured in the fire.
Fire fighters were able to respond within minutes and control the fire to keep the building from collapsing and spreading to nearby houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.