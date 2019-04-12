Five Pennsylvania children found living in home filled with trash, feces and insects

Five children were found living in deplorable conditions in a Pennsylvania home.
The four boys and a girl, ages 3 to 13, were removed from a home in Hazleton when a someone called police after seeing one of the children walking in the middle of the street with no clothes.
Detectives say the home was fitly, covered in trash, human feces and insects.
The man who owns the building says he offered to have the home cleaned but the renter promised she would take care of it.
"I thought she cleaned it up," the owner of the building said. "I offered to bring in two ladies to help her clean up the place. She told me she would clean it up know what I mean?"
All children are in protective custody while police investigate.