There's a tale that began long ago back in April 2020, of an animal of such mythical proportions that its size is only outweighed by its legend.
Okay, maybe not that dramatic... yet.
Actually a viewer named Gary called us about his extremely large pet turkey so I headed north to Stevens County to take a look and yeah, its a big turkey.
A turkey, aptly named "T-Rex".
The bird's owner, Courtney Hodgson, bought T-Rex as a chick from a feed store in Colville back in April and he and his roommate Gary had a much different future planned out for T-Rex.
"Our intention was to have him as turkey dinner," Gary said.
But as these things so often come to pass, Gary and Courtney became attached to T-Rex and dinner plans changed.
"He became like a pet dog. Following us around. Trying to help us out in the yard," Gary said. "So we gave him a pardon for Thanksgiving."
In the months following T-Rex's pardon, the turkey kept on growing.
"He started eating everything we did. We fed him high-protein food," Gary added. "He like donuts and watermelon. Like a dog he'll eat all of our scraps."
The average turkey on the Thanksgiving table is somewhere around 15-20 pounds, depending on how many people you're feeding.
T-Rex weighs just a bit more.
"He's gotten up to 70 pounds now," Gary said.
70 pounds? Really?
To be sure their scale was correct, I hopped on myself and sadly report that it was pretty much spot on with my weight and confirmed that I haven't been working out nearly as much as I thought I have been during these winter months.
When T-Rex hopped on, sure enough, the scale showed about 70 pounds and at such a young age, Courtney and Gary have global aspirations for T-Rex's stardom.
"We're hoping by next year, we'll get a world's record weight," Gary said.
According to Guinnessworldrecords.com, 86 pounds is the current record set back in 1989 by a bird named Tyson in the United Kingdom.
I reached out to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife who said they don't keep records for large turkeys in Washington state and something like that would go through the National Wild Turkey Federation. However, the key word in their title is "wild" and T-Rex is considered a domestic turkey.
"The largest turkey they (the NWTF) list is 37.61 pounds that came from Kentucky," Staci Lehman with the Department of Fish and Wildlife told me. "We couldn't find anyone that tracks records for domestic turkeys."
Gary and Courtney told me they have reached out to Guinness but have not heard back. T-Rex still has some pounds to go, though.
I asked Gary if he had any health concerns about T-Rex's size and meteoric weight gain.
"He's really healthy," Gary responded. "His feet are getting big. He just walks a little slower."
For now, T-Rex will spend his days with Courtney and Gary, plumping up, playing with his favorite toy (a barrel), listening to some heavy metal tunes on Courtney's portable speaker, keeping trespassers away, possibly riding in the back of Courtney's truck through downtown Colville in a parade, and hanging out with his special lady friend.
"He has a friend with benefits and there are some eggs and she's sitting on the eggs right now," Gary said.
Eggs that might not be as lucky as T-Rex.
"He's got some children coming, so we'll eat his kids," Gary said standing right next to T-Rex.
T-Rex didn't seem to mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.