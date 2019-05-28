SPOKANE, Wash. -Lime Scooters have once again descended onto Spokane's streets and sidewalks. While you might see them as a cheap, quick, and easy mode of transportation, some people have been parking haphazardly blocking sidewalks and cross walks.
For people like Scott Green, the scooters are actually making it harder for him to get around. "I don't have the ability to move them to get around them, so my only option is to turn around and backtrack to a ramp," Green told KHQ.
Scott lives on Spokane's lower South Hill and recently learned he'd never walk again.
Doctors found a cancerous tumor in his spine, so he's now confined to a motorized wheelchair and says the scooters are getting in his way.
"They park them on the sidewalk. I have to turn around and backtrack and find a ramp onto the street and then deal with traffic," says Scott.
KHQ went to see if we could find what Scott was talking about, and we did.
Some scooters were blocking crosswalks or were parked in the middle of the sidewalk. Others were lined up and looked like they hadn't been used yet. The scooters actually have directions right on them that say "park properly".
We reached out to Lime who responded saying.
"The safety of our riders and the entire Spokane community is paramount, and that includes ensuring our scooters are well maintained and properly parked throughout the city. That starts with our local operations team, which actively monitors and deploys our fleet, and immediately addresses any misplaced or improperly parked scooters. We encourage anyone who sees a Lime scooter that they suspect is misplaced or not where it should be; we ask that they please report it to our 24/7 customer service team, available through the app, email (support@li.me), phone (1-888-LIME-345) or text (1-888-546-3345)."
While Scott says he can deal with it, he'd like to see changes as to where they're parked.
"To put them right off the sidewalk back onto the flat grassy area and keep the sidewalk clear for pedestrians and people like me," added Scott.