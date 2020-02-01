Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, LEWIS AND SOUTHERN NEZ PERCE COUNTIES, LEWISTON AREA, IDAHO PALOUSE AND COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. STRONG CROSSWINDS ARE POSSIBLE ON AREA ROADS AND HIGHWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DECREASE LATE THIS AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&