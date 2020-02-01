Police in Las Vegas have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle last month near Pike Place Market.
Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver were arrested Saturday morning in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Seattle Police have been searching for the pair since the January 22 shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured.
A third suspect, Jamel Jackson, was injured in the shooting and is already in custody. Police say all three men have gang ties in the Seattle area.
50-year-old Tanya Jackson was killed in the shooting that started as an argument outside of a McDonald's near 3rd and Pine. A 9-year-old boy was also hit during the shooting but has since been released from the hospital.
It is unknown when Tolbert and Tolliver will be extradited back to Seattle.
