Mechanics in southern Russia remodeled an old soviet car in a very special way.

The car was modified so it can roll upside down when driving down the road.

The white Niva car rolls upside down, then rolls back onto its wheels and continues to drive on.

The mechanics attached a circular metal frame to the exterior of the car to achieve the stunt.

Why? I don't know. But the video was entertaining so there you go.