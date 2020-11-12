Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES BUT LOCALLY UP TO 5 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH BY AFTERNOON AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
33°F
Cloudy
40°F / 27°F
11 PM
34°F
12 AM
34°F
1 AM
35°F
2 AM
36°F
3 AM
37°F
