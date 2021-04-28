TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-82 at the Badger Canyon exit

KENNEWICK, Wash - The Washington State Patrol says its investigating a one vehicle, rollover collision at the westbound at the Badger Canyon exit.
The off ramp is closed at this time with an approximate 60 minute ETA to open.
Traffic alert in Kennewick: WSP is investigating a one vehicle, injury rollover collision, westbound I-82 at the Badger Canyon exit, (MP 109). The off ramp is closed at this time with an approximate 60 minute ETA to open... pic.twitter.com/zhnTkk1jtp— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 28, 2021