SPOKANE, Wash. - Two separate collisions on westbound I-90 have caused significant congestion, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

In a recent update, WSP clarifies that what was thought to be a single crash at the Maple Street exit was actually two separate collisions in the same area, one crash involving five cars and the other involving four.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the collisions, but WSP states there are luckily no injuries.

One lane is open, but traffic is moving very slowly. Backup has caused congestion as far as Freya. Commuters are advised to detour if possible and avoid the area.

Drivers passing through the crash site should stay vigilant and be aware of first responders in the area.

Last updated on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

