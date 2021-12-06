...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Highest
snow amounts in the Idaho Panhandle.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Sandpoint, Hayden, Worley, Coeur
d'Alene, Fairfield, Athol, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane,
Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick with winter driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could be moderate at times leading to
rapidly changing road conditions. For Spokane County, the
heaviest snow accumulations will be near the Idaho border
including Spokane Valley southward along and east of State Route
195 including Rockford, Fairfield, and Latah.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&