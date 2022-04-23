STATE LINE, Wash. - The accident near State Line has been cleared, according to WSDOT. However, the eastbound lane is still experiencing some congestion.

Be cautious driving through the area, and expect it to be slow-going for a bit longer.

Last updated on April 23 at 2:05 p.m.

An accident near State Line has traffic slowed almost to a stop for eastbound traffic on I-90, all the way to Harvard Rd.

Spokane Area Traffic warns delays will last until roughly 2:30 p.m. today.

The nature of the accident as well as potential injuries is not currently known.

If you are travelling through the area, an alternate route is suggested. When possible, drivers should avoid the area altogether.

A short time later in Mead, near E. Farwell and N. Market, a rollover accident required extrication. No information about injuries is available at this time.