COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews.
Multiple vehicles were involved, and three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Last updated: Aug. 29 at 4:15 p.m.
A major vehicle accident on US-395 at Half Moon Rd. is blocking traffic while emergency responders attend to the scene.
Details are sparse, but Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC) states a wreck in the southbound lanes was reported at 3:02 p.m. and the road is blocked. They warn drivers to detour and expect long delays, and have not provided an estimated time for reopening.
Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) 4 called extrication units to the scene. No details on the extent of injuries is known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!