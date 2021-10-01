I-90 Division St. 49* North Division St. at I-90 3rd & Washington 3rd & Maple I-90 at Jefferson St. I-90 Arthur St. I-90 Hamilton St. I-90 Freya St. I-90 Havana St. I-90 Fancher Rd. I-90 Sprague Ave. I-90 Broadway Ave. I-90 Park Rd. I-90 Argonne Rd. I-90 Pines Rd. I-90 Evergreen Rd. I-90 Sullivan Rd. SR290 (Trent)& Hamilton 18th Ave. & Ray St. T.J. Meenach Bridge I-90 & US 2 Interchange US2 Fairchild looking east US2 Fairchild looking west Little Spokane River on SR 395 US2 at Farwell I-90 at Liberty Lake Snoqualmie Pass at Hyak looking west Stevens Pass at summit Lookout Pass US-195 at Spangle US-195 at Colfax US-195 at Uniontown US395 Colville-Birch US395 Colville-Canning US395 at Little Spokane River US-2 in Wenatchee WA: Richland Wye ST 240 WA: Ritzville WA: Tri-Cities Blue Bridge WA: Tri-Cities I-82 at I-182 WA: Vantage I-90 WA:Walla Walla OR: Arlington I-84 OR: Cascade Locks I-84 OR: The Dalles, I-84 OR: Deadman's Pass I-84 OR: Pendleton I-84