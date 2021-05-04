UPDATE: MAY 4 AT 3:02 P.M.
Cars involved in the collision have been cleared.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision is blocking the exit-only lane to the Division Street exit on Eastbound I-90.
WSDOT says traffic is backing up and to expect delays.
We have a collision blocking the exit only to Division Street on eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. Traffic is backing up. Expect delays through the area. The collision is just before the Division Street off-ramp. pic.twitter.com/j35KyStqw2— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 4, 2021