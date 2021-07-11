SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-car collision on westbound I-90 is blocking the far left lane near the Maple Street exit.
Traffic is backed up to Division Street.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Expect delays heading west out of downtown Spokane.
