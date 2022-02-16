Collision partially blocking right lane on I-90 eastbound at Appleway exit Feb 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers are seeing some delays traveling east on I-90 as a minor accident has the right lane blocked near the Appleway exit.Use caution in the area and expect some traffic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Appleway Highway Exit Driver Delay Spokane Caution Local Weather Currently in Spokane 49° 49° / 29° 2 PM 49° 3 PM 49° 4 PM 48° 5 PM 41° 6 PM 38° KHQ RIGHT NOW 24/7 News Idaho Non-Stop News Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBody of 25-year-old Loghan Starbuck has been found, family saysStudents organize walkout over masks at Mt. Spokane High School'Cowards!' Spokane Public Schools' board meeting turns chaotic, goes virtual over mask frustrations'Racist and reprehensible': Spokane County Prosecutor speaks out about wife's social media commentsSpokane firefighters pull body out of Spokane RiverTwo people, including child, Life Flighted off Silver Mountain with serious injuriesKettle Falls School District receives violation notice from state superintendent following vote to end mask mandateWSDOT to begin construction on historically dangerous Colbert Rd-US 2 intersectionSpokane Valley deputies investigating deceased body found on E. 4th AvenueInvestigation into Bob Saget's death reveals cause Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists I-90 Division St.49* NorthDivision St. at I-903rd & Washington3rd & MapleI-90 at Jefferson St.I-90 Arthur St.I-90 Hamilton St.I-90 Freya St.I-90 Havana St.I-90 Fancher Rd.I-90 Sprague Ave.I-90 Broadway Ave.I-90 Park Rd.I-90 Argonne Rd.I-90 Pines Rd.I-90 Evergreen Rd.I-90 Sullivan Rd.SR290 (Trent)& Hamilton18th Ave. & Ray St.T.J. Meenach BridgeI-90 & US 2 InterchangeUS2 Fairchild looking eastUS2 Fairchild looking westLittle Spokane River on SR 395US2 at FarwellI-90 at Liberty LakeSnoqualmie Pass at Hyak looking westStevens Pass at summitLookout PassUS-195 at SpangleUS-195 at ColfaxUS-195 at UniontownUS395 Colville-BirchUS395 Colville-CanningUS395 at Little Spokane RiverUS-2 in WenatcheeWA: Richland Wye ST 240WA: RitzvilleWA: Tri-Cities Blue BridgeWA: Tri-Cities I-82 at I-182WA: Vantage I-90WA:Walla WallaOR: Arlington I-84 OR: Cascade Locks I-84OR: The Dalles, I-84OR: Deadman's Pass I-84OR: Pendleton I-84 More Video From This Section Slick road conditions lead to multiple crashes along I-90 Jan 22, 2022 How weather delays impact Oregon road travel Updated Jan 9, 2022 Avalanches across the Cascades close roads all across the Pacific Northwest Jan 8, 2022 STA van collision in North Spokane Updated Jan 7, 2022 Serious and fatal crashes hit a 10 year high in WA Jan 3, 2022 One person killed, another with life-threatening injuries following crash near Trent and Napa Updated Mar 16, 2021 US 2 Stevens Pass closes until at least Wednesday at 8 a.m. Updated Feb 16, 2021 Head-on crash between semi and car leaves driver with minor injuries Updated Feb 16, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe