SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane commuters, take note! The City of Spokane has begun work on two major construction projects on high traffic routes. Both the Thor-Freya Reconstruction and Hatch Road Bridge Deck Replacement are projected to last several months.
Thor-Freya Reconstruction Project
At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, crews will begin work on a multi-phase project to reconstruct Thor and Freya, planned to last through September. Crews will rebuild the asphalt streets with concrete on both Thor and Freya between Sprague and Hartson, a surface better able to withstand heavy loads and higher traffic volumes. Additionally, the City will also replace old water pipes. The total estimated cost is just under $9 million.
Phases 1 and 2 are expecting to run through mid-June. During this time, the eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Thor-Freya will be closed. Eastbound traffic should use the Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed.
Thor will be closed from Sprague to 5th. Two-way traffic will be detoured to Freya.
When work occurs on Thor, Freya will have two-way traffic. When work occurs on Freya, Thor will have two-way traffic. During each phase, the section of road being worked on will be fully closed to all traffic. Once a phase is complete, that section of road will be opened to traffic.
The purpose of the multiple phases is to ensure access to businesses and residents is never cutoff, causing minimal disruptions. The schedule, while subject to change, can be viewed HERE.
Hatch Road Bridge Deck Replacement
The Hatch Road Bridge project will get underway on Tuesday, March 29 and is expected to last through July. The right lane of northbound 195 will be closed during construction. Hatch Road from Hangman Valley to the bridge will be open to local traffic only. You can see the planned detours HERE!
According to the City, the current bridge is subject to shifting when heavy vehicles cross, causing frequent closures for repairs. The new bridge deck will allow fire trucks and local freight traffic to use the bridge with less maintenance and repairs. A new right turn lane to ease congestion will also be installed on Hatch Rd. The estimated cost of this bridge deck replacement is $1.4 million.
Bonus: Mullan Road Overcrossing Bridge Deck Repair
The Washington State Department of Traffic also has plans to begin work on the Mullan Road Overcrossing Bridge Deck Repair project, estimated to start in March and run through June.
Once construction begins, the bridge over I-90 will be reduced to one lane near Mission Ave. to the south and the westbound I-90 off-ramp to the north.
In addition, the eastbound Argonne/Mullan off-ramp at exit 287 will be closed. Signage will be in place to direct eastbound motorists exit 286 at Broadway to access Argonne/Mullan Road.
The bridge will also be closed to all foot traffic, which will be directed to use the adjacent Argonne Road bridge to cross over I-90.
During the closure, crews will remove approximately 1.5 inches of concrete through hydro-demolition, then evaluate the condition of the reinforcing steel and make any repairs at that time. Then, a new 2 inch modified concrete surface will be constructed that will preserve the bridge's deck for many years going forward. The cost is estimated around $2.41 million.
Delays and congestion should be expected while construction is underway on these projects. While never ideal, these length projects intend to futureproof the routes and structures, greatly reducing the need for repair closures in the near future. So while it's a hassle, try to be patient and respectful of your fellow drivers. And of course, be mindful of road crews in the area and follow all construction zone rules to avoid accidents!