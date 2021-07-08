SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash near the Altamont exit on I-90 westbound has traffic backed up to Fancher Road.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
88°F
Sunny
88°F / 61°F
3 PM
89°F
4 PM
90°F
5 PM
90°F
6 PM
90°F
7 PM
89°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Panhandle Health warns of potential risks of swimming in Idaho waters
- Andrus fire now 30% contained, holding at 232 acres
- 150 firefighters on the ground working Andrus Fire, new evacuation map released
- Red Flag Warning issued for eastern Washington
- UPDATE: Evacuations for Corkscrew fire in Stevens County lifted as fire is 'under control'
- UPDATE: Man arrested for firework dispute stabbing
- PHOTO GALLERY: Views from the scene of the 300-acre Andrus fire near Cheney
- Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
- Police still looking for armed and dangerous man in Spokane, photo released
- Where you can celebrate 4th of July this weekend
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.