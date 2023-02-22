POST FALLS, Idaho - An arctic blast sweeping the region has brought frigid temps and snow drifts, creating hazardous conditions on the roadways.
Idaho State Police (ISP) warned drivers of multiple crashes at on and off ramps on I-90 around Post Falls, blocking traffic. They ask drivers avoid the area and drive with caution.
In Lewiston, 29th Ave. is closed from Country Club Drive to Meadowlark Drive, as is Vineyard Ave. from Hillcrest Road to Vineyard Drive.
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) also reported a crash on I-90 near 4th of July Pass, blocking the right westbound lane near mile post 26. The roads at 4th of July and Lookout passes are both have snow and ice on the roadway. Lookout Pass has poor surface friction, so drivers should take it slow when passing through.
In Washington, first responders have been busy with their own crashes overnight and into the morning.
In Grant County, eastbound I-90 is closed at Exit 184 at Q Rd. due to an accident. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said two jackknifed semi-trucks were blocking the interstate.
Further west, SR-241 closed in both directions at the SR-24 junction near Sunnyside due to multiple collisions.
For those travelling across state, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers all eastbound lanes on US-2 on the Trestle east of Everett are closed after multiple collisions and spinouts. Drivers will need to plan for alternate routes.
For the mountain passes, Snoqualmie and Sherman no restrictions at this time. Stevens, Blewett, and White prohibit oversized vehicles and require traction tires at this time. Be sure to check Pass conditions before you travel!
In Spokane, traffic has seen some hiccups along I-90 due to slide-offs, including a semi-trailer near Fancher Rd., which was cleared around 8 a.m. US-2 from Davenport to I-90, as well as roads further west near Ritzville, are slick with compact snow and ice. Snow drifts also continue to hit the region.
Luckily, WSDOT announced the beloved tow plow truck, Plowie McPlow Plow, has been out treating the roads west of Spokane!