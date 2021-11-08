UPDATE:
One person was extricated from a car after a crash on westbound I-90.
The crash was between a car and a semi-truck.
According to Spokane Valley Fire, the person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A car crash apparently involving a semi-truck has I-90 westbound reduced to a single lane just west of N. Pines Road.
One or more people appear to be trapped in the car. Firefighters are arriving on scene with medical units.
Expect delays heading west from Spokane Valley.