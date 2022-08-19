Crash has the on-ramp to I-90 westbound from Highway 195 closed, avoid the area

SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash at the I-90 to SR-195 interchange sent one man to the hospital. WSP said it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, but drugs or alcohol were involved.

WSP said the vehicle hit a dirt embankment, vaulted through the air and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track, where it then landed on its top.

Tags