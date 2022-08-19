SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash at the I-90 to SR-195 interchange sent one man to the hospital. WSP said it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, but drugs or alcohol were involved.
WSP said the vehicle hit a dirt embankment, vaulted through the air and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track, where it then landed on its top.
#SpoCounty Traffic: SR 195 interchange NB to WB I-90 is blocked by emergency vehicles for an injury collision. Avoid the area. EB 90 ramp to 195 is open but slow. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 20, 2022