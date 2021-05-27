MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a two-car collision on eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake.
Troopers said in a tweet that decreased visibility caused by blowing dust was a factor in the crash.
WSDOT said in a tweet that the dust storm is impacting visibility between Moses Lake and Ritzville and to use caution traveling through the area.
Troopers currently investigating a 2 car collision EB 90 at MP 185 (east of Moses Lake). Decreasing visibility was a contributing factor. Reduce your speed if heading EB or change/delay your travel plans. Keep checking @WSDOT_East and @NWSSpokane for more information. https://t.co/kgkic7Hf1U— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 27, 2021