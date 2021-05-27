dust

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a two-car collision on eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake. 

Troopers said in a tweet that decreased visibility caused by blowing dust was a factor in the crash.

WSDOT said in a tweet that the dust storm is impacting visibility between Moses Lake and Ritzville and to use caution traveling through the area. 

 

