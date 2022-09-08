HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!
Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m.
Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both directions just west of Hartline in Grant County due to a dust storm. Poor visibility in the area has resulted in multiple collisions.
There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.
