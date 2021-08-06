UPDATE: AUGUST 6 AT 5:42 P.M.
There's now a second collision about 6 miles west of the fatal semi accident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPRAGUE, Wash. - Drivers are seeing long delays on eastbound I-90 about 2 miles west of Sprague due to a fatality collision.
Eastbound is closed as crews work to clear the crash. Drivers are getting by on the shoulder.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a smaller car, according to Washington State Patrol. One person is confirmed dead.
There is currently no estimate on I-90 east's reopening.