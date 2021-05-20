UPDATE: MAY 20 AT 5:28 P.M.
Spokane Valley Police Department released the following statement regarding the fatal crash:
"Eastbound Sprague from Fancher is CLOSED, including the westbound I-90 onramp from Sprague. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators are at the scene to investigating this incident. No further information is available at this time."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision is blocking Sprague Avenue's eastbound lanes just under I-90.
The eastbound lanes are blocked off while crews clear the scene.
Spokane Transportation expects the blockage to last until 7:30 this evening.