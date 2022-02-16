Intoxicated Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Accident

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A fatal collision south of Ritzville has completely blocked SR 261. A detour has been put in place for drivers passing through. The road is expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the accident involved two vehicles, and one person is deceased. A Life Flight was requested.

The report also states there was a vehicle fire, but there's no information yet on how this factored into or resulted from the crash. 

More information is expected soon.

Last updated: Feb. 16 at 8:45 p.m.

Spokane Area Traffic reports the block began around 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Detours for any travelling through the area should be planned for. 

No further information on the accident is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

