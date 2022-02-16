RITZVILLE, Wash. — A fatal collision south of Ritzville has completely blocked SR 261. A detour has been put in place for drivers passing through. The road is expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m.
According to preliminary reports, the accident involved two vehicles, and one person is deceased. A Life Flight was requested.
The report also states there was a vehicle fire, but there's no information yet on how this factored into or resulted from the crash.
More information is expected soon.
Last updated: Feb. 16 at 8:45 p.m.
Spokane Area Traffic reports the block began around 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Detours for any travelling through the area should be planned for.
No further information on the accident is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!