UPDATE:
Spokane deputies report that the accident occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday when a woman driving a 2003 Saturn Ion crossed over the center line of N. Wood, striking a Chevrolet truck head-on.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
The male driver of the Chevrolet did not sustain serious injuries.
Traffic Unit Investigators are investigating the crash. N. Wood is still closed down while they work.
The decedent's name is being withheld until law enforcement deem it necessary to release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DEEP CREEK, Wash. - Spokane County deputies have closed down N. Wood Road between W. Jacobs & W. Coulee Hite Road for a fatal crash.
The department said investigators are on the scene and more information will be released later.
Please avoid the area if possible.