WOODLAND, Wash. - If you're driving south on I-5 towards Portland, plan on a detour!

The Washington State Department of Transportation says southbound I-5 is experiencing massive delays after a multivehicle accident involving two semis and three passenger vehicles.

The left and center lanes have reopened, but WSDOT warns it will be along cleanup. Washington State Patrol is aiding in the effort, and the United States Coast Guard is responding as well due to fuel leaking from both semis into the water. First responders are still dealing with a flare up from a cab fire.

Remarkably, there have been no reported serious injuries so far, although one driver has a broken finger.