UPDATE: Traffic is moving again.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police have both directions of I-90 completely closed off at Evergreen Rd. due to a person in crisis.
There is a heavy police presence in the area and a growing traffic back-up in both directions.
Police said a detour is in place and to avoid the area. Drivers heading west should use the Sullivan Rd. interchange, eastward drivers should use the Pines Rd. interchange.
There is no estimated time of reopening as of now.
