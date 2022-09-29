GRANT COUNTY, Wash -
The Washington Department of Transportation says that both directions of I-90 are closed in Grant County near exit 189.
A picture sent to KHQ shows a semi-truck on its side blocking all lanes of traffic.
The Grant County Sheriff's office says traffic is being rerouted. No timetable for reopening has been released.
Westbound Interstate 90 is fully blocked at milepost 189, east of Moses Lake, due to a blocking rolled semi. Tows are en Route. Details to follow. -Trooper Cumaravel pic.twitter.com/7LZlGYFSSF— Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) September 29, 2022