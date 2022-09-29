The Washington Department of Transportation says that both directions of I-90 are closed in Grant County near exit 189. 

GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Both directions of I-90 reopened Thursday morning near milepost 189 in Grant County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Updated Sept. 29 at 12:15 p.m.

I-90 crash

A picture sent to KHQ shows a semi-truck on its side blocking all lanes of traffic. 

The Grant County Sheriff's office says traffic is being rerouted. No timetable for reopening has been released. 

