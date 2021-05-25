UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 8:00 P.M.
The collision has been cleared. All lanes opened back up.
UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 7:40 P.M.
Traffic is moving again on I-90 westbound. One lane has been opened up but cars are still bottlenecked at the site of the crash.
The backup has eased but traffic is still slow-moving starting at Division Street.
UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 6:20 P.M.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Five tow trucks were called to the scene to help clear the highway.
WSDOT crews are on their way to fix barriers that were displaced in the crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-car collision has all lanes of I-90 westbound blocked off starting at Jefferson Street.
Traffic is completely stopped on westbound. Traffic is backed up for at least three miles from Jefferson, all the way to Altamont Street.
There are multiple fire and medical units on the scene.
I-90 eastbound lanes are restricted to two lanes as crews work to clear the crash.
WSDOT says to avoid downtown Spokane as well as I-90.