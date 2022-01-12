Pass Updates

CLE ELUM, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 was closed down east of the Pass at Elk Heights Wednesday morning due to three jackknifed semi-trucks that succumbed to ice on the roadways.

Luckily, no one was hurt in those accidents, according to WSP Trooper John Bryant on Twitter.

The semis have since been cleared and I-90 reopened but US-12 to the south is still closed down due to snow slides blocking the road. 

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Twitter says they don't have an estimate for reopening as of now but crews are working to remove heavy debris from the road. 

WSDOT said they have put deicer down on I-90 but plead with drivers to slow down. "We are out putting down deicer, but it's not going to help if drivers keep thinking they can go 60 or 70. It's not OK."

