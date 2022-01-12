CLE ELUM, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 was closed down east of the Pass at Elk Heights Wednesday morning due to three jackknifed semi-trucks that succumbed to ice on the roadways.
Luckily, no one was hurt in those accidents, according to WSP Trooper John Bryant on Twitter.
Recap: A total of 3 semi's jack knifed and fully blocked EB90 from MP94-96. Roadway conditions were icy in the Elk Heights area. No injuries. https://t.co/lEWSkSnYxr pic.twitter.com/XEdLKh0s9z— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) January 12, 2022
The semis have since been cleared and I-90 reopened but US-12 to the south is still closed down due to snow slides blocking the road.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Twitter says they don't have an estimate for reopening as of now but crews are working to remove heavy debris from the road.
Busy morning! I-90 was closed EB @ MP 95 due to collisions - clear now. US 12 White Pass had snow slides come down this morning. It's closed WB @ MP 185 near Jct. of SR 410 & EB @ MP 135 Packwood. No ETA for an opening. A crew is on the way to remove boulder west of the summit. pic.twitter.com/jdOvzDKp4b— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 12, 2022
WSDOT said they have put deicer down on I-90 but plead with drivers to slow down. "We are out putting down deicer, but it's not going to help if drivers keep thinking they can go 60 or 70. It's not OK."